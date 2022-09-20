Previous
Hammock Days by tina_mac
Photo 3287

Hammock Days

She was home sick, although felt much better.

I finally got us a hammock...something I have wanted for years but never had the trees for it. Got it just in time for summer to be over. At least we will have it for awhile until the rains come (if they ever do) and next summer.
