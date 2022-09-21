Previous
Smoky Last Summer Day by tina_mac
Photo 3288

Smoky Last Summer Day

I had such fun plans for today, but it was a terribly smoky day and so we were stuck inside.
I haven't taken a photo of my Space Needle view in awhile, so I thought the smoky last day of summer might be a good day for it.
21st September 2022 21st Sep 22

Tina Mac

@tina_mac
