Alone Time by tina_mac
Alone Time

We got our hammock late in the season, so I didn't think I would get much use out of it, but I have with our warm, dry start to fall. I have thoroughly enjoyed my pre-dinner reading and tea here.
14th October 2022

Tina Mac

@tina_mac
