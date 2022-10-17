Previous
Lonely Yellow Leaf by tina_mac
Lonely Yellow Leaf

Still haven't really started fall yet...

Pup's 3rd birthday today. She got two walks and some new toys and treats. Also lots of snuggles while my daughter and I watched a Halloween movie since she had a half day of school.
Tina Mac

tina_mac
