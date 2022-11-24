Previous
Thankful Tree by tina_mac
Photo 3351

Thankful Tree

Every year, we do a Thanksgiving craft to decorate our dinner table while we watch the parade on Thanksgiving morning. It is a fun tradition. This year was a thankful tree. I hope all who celebrate Thanksgiving had a nice one!
24th November 2022 24th Nov 22

Tina Mac

@tina_mac
April ace
Lovely centerpiece!
November 26th, 2022  
