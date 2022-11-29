Sign up
Photo 3355
The Snow Begins
A snowy walk to school. It snowed all day and after school activities were canceled. I enjoyed a beautiful snowy walk and ran errands before it really got bad. The kids had fun playing in it after school with the neighbor kids.
About the same spot and similar image from February:
https://365project.org/tina_mac/365/2022-02-22
29th November 2022
29th Nov 22
Tina Mac
@tina_mac
