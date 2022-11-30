The Perfect Snowball

The snow was abundant and wet overnight, causing power outages around the city. That included our house, which was without power all through the overnight hours. Downed trees and branches throughout the city, but luckily not at our house (although I kept hearing ominous sounds and waiting for a thud on the roof). School was canceled and the kids had fun playing in the wet, sloppy mess. It wasn't great for sledding, but was good for making the perfect snowball. We enjoyed hot cocoa and a movie afterward. These unexpected slow, relaxing days are so nice.