Previous
Next
Teeter Totter by tina_mac
Photo 3376

Teeter Totter

We visited the dog beach again and they were excited to see the teeter totter was still there.

We ended the day caroling with neighbors around the neighborhood. I hope that it will be something they will remember fondly.
18th December 2022 18th Dec 22

Tina Mac

@tina_mac
924% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Linda ace
Photos help crystalize memories. This memory will last a long time for them!
December 20th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise