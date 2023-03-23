Previous
Impromptu Hike by tina_mac
Photo 3478

Impromptu Hike

Lately, I find myself needing a dose of nature after spending time in indoor public places. I took an impromptu hike at the closest trail I could find after running errands this morning.
23rd March 2023 23rd Mar 23

Tina Mac

@tina_mac
