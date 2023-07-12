Previous
The Morning Walk by tina_mac
The Morning Walk

A chill morning to help my oldest heal from their ankle injury. The pup was happy to get a walk from me, though.
I have been taking a lot of mobile images this summer. It just is more convenient sometimes and I'm lacking in motivation a bit.
