Bike Ride by tina_mac
Photo 3596

Bike Ride

Parents got bike tune-ups and the kids both got new bikes (one just new to them), so a bike ride was in order. They just opened a new connector bridge in our town and we had to try it out, along with the local greenbelt paths.
22nd July 2023 22nd Jul 23

Tina Mac

@tina_mac
