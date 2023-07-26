Previous
Swingin' by tina_mac
Swingin'

The tree swing in the woods by our house is still going strong! We just felt like staying close to home today, so we gave the dog a nice walk and the kids did a lot of bike riding around the neighborhood.
26th July 2023 26th Jul 23

Tina Mac

@tina_mac
