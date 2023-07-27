Previous
Pool Time is Always a Good Time by tina_mac
Pool Time is Always a Good Time

We slept in and went to the pool today before going to pick up Dad from the airport. He was gone this week on business...it's good to have him home.
27th July 2023 27th Jul 23

Tina Mac

@tina_mac
