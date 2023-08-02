Previous
Seattle Center Fountain by tina_mac
Seattle Center Fountain

My daughter's basketball coach got us tickets to see the Seattle Storm WNBA team play the Dallas Wings. We were early and hung around the Seattle Center for awhile beforehand. It was a fun experience.
2nd August 2023 2nd Aug 23

Tina Mac

@tina_mac
