The Second Birthday Cake

On the second day of the grandparents visit, Uncle flew in to join us and we had a fun day of VR, hanging at our neighborhood pool, and another birthday celebration for her. She really wanted a gelato cake, so I ordered it ahead of time. I went to go pick it up on her birthday and the shop was closed...they had lost power. We had to go get an emergency cake for her big day. I got a call back the next day that her cake had survived the outage and we could come pick it up. So she got a second cake and we got to celebrate with her grandparents and uncle. It worked out quite nicely!