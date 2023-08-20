Previous
A Home for her Stuffies
Photo 3618

A Home for her Stuffies

This was just too cute not to document. My daughter got these great new markers for her birthday, so she put them to use by making a cozy little home for her new stuffies.
20th August 2023

Tina Mac

@tina_mac
