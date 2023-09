The Locks

We went to the locks for the last day of summer break. It was really busy since the salmon are running at the fish ladder (and there were A LOT of fish) and it was Labor Day, so lots of boats were going through. It was a fascinating, fun time...even with the crowds.

My daughter then spent the rest of the day hanging out with her best friend, having fashion shows, painting nails, and comparing their schedules. Big day, going to middle school for the first time!