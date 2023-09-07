Previous
Jakob Two Trees by tina_mac
Jakob Two Trees

I was in town for an errand and of course had to fit in a hike as well as checking out the fourth of six giant trolls popping up in the area. See another one here:
Tina Mac

@tina_mac
