Rain, Rain, and More Rain
Rain, Rain, and More Rain

Fall came in strong, with downpours, thunderstorms, and fairly constant rain! This girl loves it, though. She still loves splashing in puddles and running in the rain, which I love.
27th September 2023

Tina Mac

