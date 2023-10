Gazebo

This gazebo holds so many memories for me. I was so happy for the beautiful light and struggled to get the perfect image, which was really frustrating. It's not what I hoped or should have got, but I love it just the same. This was after going out to eat (a redo for our anniversary dinner) and gelato. Moments after we left, protestors filled the gazebo and it later turned violent. Strange end to where we left it, so peaceful and beautiful.