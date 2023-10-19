Previous
Came for the Fall Colors, Stayed for the Lake Views by tina_mac
Came for the Fall Colors, Stayed for the Lake Views

I took an urban hike with the pup today to what I thought would be some pretty fall colors, but the whole thing was a huge disappointment until we saw the lake views.
19th October 2023

Tina Mac

@tina_mac
