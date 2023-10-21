Previous
The Space Needle, The Monorail, The MoPOP, and My Girl by tina_mac
Photo 3685

The Space Needle, The Monorail, The MoPOP, and My Girl

I took her to a musical based on her old favorite book at the Seattle Center, so we got to play around a bit before and after it.
21st October 2023 21st Oct 23

Tina Mac

@tina_mac
