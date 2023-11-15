Previous
Sunset by tina_mac
Sunset

Beautiful sky this evening (well, technically, afternoon...it gets dark so early now). I think my favorite part of this image is the bokeh. The tree bokeh comes second only to the bird bokeh!
Tina Mac

@tina_mac
