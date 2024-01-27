Previous
A Different Perspective by tina_mac
A Different Perspective

Another big basketball weekend. I am the unofficial photographer for the team, and just trying to get more creative on how I photograph them.
Also lots of shopping in the morning this Saturday.
27th January 2024

Tina Mac

