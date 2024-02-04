Previous
Weekend Adventure by tina_mac
Photo 3785

Weekend Adventure

We were craving an adventure, so we took a drive to this beautiful state park and explored a bit. I never tire of our Washington beaches.
4th February 2024 4th Feb 24

Tina Mac

@tina_mac
