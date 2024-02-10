Previous
Park and Practice by tina_mac
Park and Practice

I took them to the local school with me so I could work on some photography class assignments and they could get some fresh air. It was good to get time outside before the hectic of basketball and hockey took over the rest of the day.
10th February 2024

Tina Mac

@tina_mac
