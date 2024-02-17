Previous
Ship Wreck by tina_mac
Photo 3798

Ship Wreck

We heard there was a beached whale, so between games we went to see if we could find it. We didn't this time, but we did find this old ship wreck. The whale would have to wait for another day.
17th February 2024 17th Feb 24

Tina Mac

@tina_mac
