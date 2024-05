M Day Activities

We did most of our Mother's Day celebrating on Saturday because the weather conditions were perfect and restaurants are a lot easier to get into. After staying up late for Aurora, we took to the lake paddle boarding in the summer-like weather. Then it was lunch at my favorite Thai place downtown. Lastly, it was off to catch the lowest tide of the year at the Sound to do some tide-pooling. Couldn't ask for a better 24 hours.