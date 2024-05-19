Previous
Some Swings for Old Times' Sake by tina_mac
Some Swings for Old Times' Sake

The whole family took hubby's new RC car to the elementary school to race it around. We had to stay afterward so she could relive her elementary days on the playground bars.
Tina Mac

@tina_mac
