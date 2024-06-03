Previous
Windy by tina_mac
Windy

A big wind storm came through the last 24 hours, and we have some big branches downed in our yard. Lots of schools in the area were cancelled as well today, due to no power.
3rd June 2024 3rd Jun 24

Tina Mac

@tina_mac
