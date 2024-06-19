Previous
Good Drink, Good Man by tina_mac
Good Drink, Good Man

Off school, off work, kids hanging out with friends...which gave us a chance to have a date. Yummy lunch and a trip to the grocery store sounds about right.
19th June 2024 19th Jun 24

Tina Mac

@tina_mac
