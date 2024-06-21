Previous
Moving Up by tina_mac
Moving Up

Instead of "graduation", they call it a "moving up" ceremony for eight graders moving on to high school. They hung out a bit afterward to say their goodbyes. I can't believe I have a high schooler!
@tina_mac
