Franklin Falls by tina_mac
Photo 3934

Franklin Falls

We haven't been to this waterfall in years. It is an easy hike to get there, and I just felt nature calling, so off we went on an early morning adventure. We also did some swimming today to beat the heat...day two of the heat wave.
6th July 2024 6th Jul 24

Tina Mac

@tina_mac
