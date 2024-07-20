Sign up
Photo 3941
Hotel Beds and New Stuffies
We drove back to Chicago for an early morning flight and our hotel was so cozy as we watched airplanes flying over us, a fireworks show from our window, and HGTV of course.
20th July 2024
20th Jul 24
Tina Mac
