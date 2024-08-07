Previous
First Concert
First Concert

I took my Livie to her first concert and it couldn't have been a better first for her. It was so fun watching her and her friend singing and dancing their hearts out. Olivia Rodrigo puts on an amazing show!
7th August 2024

Tina Mac

@tina_mac
