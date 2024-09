I do this every year at the end of summer before school starts...a self-portrait with my kids. I knew I wanted to do a reflection image this year and we were at the elementary school playing with their dad's RC car, so I took the opportunity. I kind of liked the symbolism, doing it at the elementary, with one in middle school, and one moving to high school. Plus the light and plants in the window were pretty!Previous years:2016 is missing because for some reason, I didn't post the one with me in it...