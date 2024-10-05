Previous
Autumn Day by tina_mac
Photo 4018

Autumn Day

We baked apple pie with football in the background, had an apple pie picnic in the back yard, and put up Halloween/fall decorations to a pumpkin spice music mix...it doesn't get more "fall" than that.
5th October 2024 5th Oct 24

Tina Mac

@tina_mac
1100% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise