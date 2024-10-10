Previous
Aurora at Home Take 2 by tina_mac
Aurora at Home Take 2

I never would have thought I would ever see the Aurora above my house once, let alone twice...and within 6 months of each other! Wild
10th October 2024

Tina Mac

@tina_mac
