The Neighbor's Flowers by tina_mac
Photo 4027

The Neighbor's Flowers

Our neighbors have a lovely flower garden, and I enjoy passing by it on walks with the pup. It feels so late in the season, but they are still going strong and have never looked more beautiful.
14th October 2024 14th Oct 24

Tina Mac

@tina_mac
