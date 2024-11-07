Previous
Moving Walkway by tina_mac
Moving Walkway

On our way to pick up our rental car, which ended up being a Jeep Wrangler...interesting car to drive around L.A. in!
It was a long day. Full day of work and school, off to the airport to fly to Burbank for a weekend of family and a football game.
7th November 2024 7th Nov 24

Tina Mac

@tina_mac
