Enjoying the View

My birthday gift this year was a night away at a mountain resort with my family. We had such a nice time, with lunch at a cute little restaurant in a nearby mountain town, a snowy hike, swimming outside in heated pools in near freezing temps, riding waterslides, ice skating and hot chocolates, a fancy dinner at the resort, and ending with an outdoor night swim at a different pool and a bonfire. This year was definitely a fave when it comes to birthdays.