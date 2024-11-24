Sign up
Photo 4072
Morning Views
This was the view behind our lodge on the morning we left. It was snowing and so beautiful. We left early so as not to get stuck on the pass coming home, and I'm glad we did...the roads were starting to get dicey.
24th November 2024
24th Nov 24
4067
4068
4069
4070
4071
4072
4073
4074
