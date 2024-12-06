Previous
Billie by tina_mac
Photo 4087

Billie

It was the year of the concerts in our household...we went to so many. This was a great one to start the last month of the year with. My daughter and I had a great time!
6th December 2024 6th Dec 24

Tina Mac

@tina_mac
