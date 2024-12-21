Previous
Candlelight Christmas Concert by tina_mac
Photo 4102

Candlelight Christmas Concert

I had a gift card and decided to use it for the Christmas concert. It was lovely, and I also liked walking around downtown beforehand to look at all the festive lights and windows.
21st December 2024 21st Dec 24

Tina Mac

@tina_mac
