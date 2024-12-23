Previous
December 23rd by tina_mac
December 23rd

A day that is always a lot of fun with holiday prep and celebration...present wrapping, gingerbread house making, and a really cool light show.
23rd December 2024 23rd Dec 24

Tina Mac

@tina_mac
