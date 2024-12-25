Previous
Devices After Christmas Dinner
Devices After Christmas Dinner

I guess we were waiting for pie! Our tree is also off center because it fell over on Christmas Eve night, soaking a bunch of presents that I had to hastily re-wrap. Apparently, the tree was also put back up hastily!
25th December 2024

Tina Mac

