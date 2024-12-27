Previous
From the Gift Shop Window by tina_mac
From the Gift Shop Window

Visiting the beach, the marina, a long walk on the coast, dinner in town, hot tubbing twice in a day, and playing card games...it was a great day in one of our favorite beach towns.
Tina Mac

@tina_mac
