Previous
So Many Memories by tina_mac
Photo 4106

So Many Memories

It's a lot harder getting the holiday decorations down on crutches. Good thing I have my kids to help out
2nd January 2025 2nd Jan 25

Tina Mac

@tina_mac
1124% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

JeannieC57 ace
Your ornaments look like ours --- lots of memories ! So glad you have help and I am sorry to see those crutches !
January 3rd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact