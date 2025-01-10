Sign up
Doctor Visit
I went to urgent care to get my knee checked since it doesn't seem to be healing. I am not a fan of doctor visits and this one was no exception.
10th January 2025
10th Jan 25
4109
4110
4111
4112
4113
4114
4115
4116
ace
Darn ... I'm so sorry. Did you get a referral though? I see you got padding for your crutches. Hope it's helping.
January 11th, 2025
