Doctor Visit
Doctor Visit

I went to urgent care to get my knee checked since it doesn't seem to be healing. I am not a fan of doctor visits and this one was no exception.
Darn ... I'm so sorry. Did you get a referral though? I see you got padding for your crutches. Hope it's helping.
