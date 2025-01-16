Previous
Coffee with Friends by tina_mac
Photo 4121

Coffee with Friends

Went out to coffee with some photography friends. It was some much needed time together. The flowers and lights caught my eye on the way out.
My cell phone is getting lots of use for my project lately.
Tina Mac

